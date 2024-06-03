China warns of military action to prevent Taiwan's independence

China has warned about the extreme consequences if anyone would ‘dare to split Taiwan from China.’
According to Al Jazeera, Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun, in a speech at the Singapore security forum on Sunday, June 2, said that the military was ready to ‘forcefully’ stop Taiwan’s independence.
Dong called the self-democracy of Taiwan a ‘core of core issues’ for China, and Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is trying to get separated and erase Chinese identity.
Dong further added, “Those separatists (Taiwan’s President William Lai Ching-te. Lai and the DPP) recently made fanatical statements that show their betrayal of the Chinese nation and their ancestors. They will be nailed to the pillar of shame in history.”
He told the forum, “The Chinese People’s Liberation Army has always been an indestructible and powerful force in defence of the unification of the motherland, and it will act resolutely and forcefully at all times to curb the independence of Taiwan and to ensure that it never succeeds in its attempts.”
Dong warned, “Whoever dares to split Taiwan from China will be crushed to pieces and suffer his own destruction.”
However, Taiwan’s government condemned the ‘prevocational and irrational’ remarks of the Chinese minister.
Additionally, China has always viewed Taiwan as its own territory but has never said to use military action to achieve the goal of unifying Taiwan.