China warns of military action to prevent Taiwan's independence

Chain’s defence minister threatened extreme consequences if anyone ‘dares to split Taiwan’

  • by Web Desk
  • June 03, 2024
China has warned about the extreme consequences if anyone would ‘dare to split Taiwan from China.’

According to Al Jazeera, Chinese Defence Minister Dong Jun, in a speech at the Singapore security forum on Sunday, June 2, said that the military was ready to ‘forcefully’ stop Taiwan’s independence.

Dong called the self-democracy of Taiwan a ‘core of core issues’ for China, and Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is trying to get separated and erase Chinese identity.

Dong further added, “Those separatists (Taiwan’s President William Lai Ching-te. Lai and the DPP) recently made fanatical statements that show their betrayal of the Chinese nation and their ancestors. They will be nailed to the pillar of shame in history.”

He told the forum, “The Chinese People’s Liberation Army has always been an indestructible and powerful force in defence of the unification of the motherland, and it will act resolutely and forcefully at all times to curb the independence of Taiwan and to ensure that it never succeeds in its attempts.”

Dong warned, “Whoever dares to split Taiwan from China will be crushed to pieces and suffer his own destruction.”

However, Taiwan’s government condemned the ‘prevocational and irrational’ remarks of the Chinese minister.

Additionally, China has always viewed Taiwan as its own territory but has never said to use military action to achieve the goal of unifying Taiwan.

World News

AMD unveils new AI chips to compete with Nvidia
Elon Musk and Jamie Dimon mend decade-long feud
Claudia Sheinbaum becomes first women president of Mexico
Mexico set to elect Claudia Sheinbaum as first female President
Donald Trump warns of 'breaking point' for supporters after conviction
Mass shooting in Akron, Ohio leaves one dead, 24 injured
Hyderabad ends joint capital status with Andhra Pradesh
Maldives to ban Israeli passport holders in 'solidarity with Palestine'
Bella and Gigi Hadid make generous donations to Gaza humanitarian aid
Israel to agree on Biden's ceasefire plan for Gaza
Donald Trump joins TikTok amid 'Truth Social' stock plunge