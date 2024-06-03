Simone Biles wins ninth national title in US Gymnastics Championship

Simon Biles won the ninth all-around national title at the US Gymnastics Championship on Sunday, June 2, qualifying for the next month’s Paris Olympics trail.
According to CNN, Biles finished with a combined score of 119.750, while Skye Blakely finished second with 5.900 points, and Kayla DiCello came third.
Biles told the NBC Sports broadcast, “Today it’s just getting out here and getting comfortable and confident in my gymnastics and hopefully going to Olympic trials and making that next step towards Paris.”
She further added, “So, I couldn’t be more proud of how I’m doing this time in the year and just gaining that confidence over and over, getting myself back in front of a crowd and just doing what I do in practice.”
Bille, talking about her gymnastics, said, “Everyone says I look like I’m having fun, so that’s good because I feel like most of the time, if I’m not stressing or having anxiety, I do feel like I’m having fun. So, it’s good to have that and feel that again.”
The national championships are the final US Gymnastics event before the Olympic trials scheduled in late June. The US women’s team for the Paris Olympics will be selected after the Olympic trials.