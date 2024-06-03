Royal

Kate Middleton aims to ‘savor every moment’ with her kids amid cancer treatment

  by Web Desk
  June 03, 2024
Kate Middleton may not be attending the upcoming Trooping the Colour event however she is gearing for an exciting and memorable summer with her 3 kids and other close relatives amid cancer treatment.

An inside source has spilled beans on Kate Middleton’s plans for this summer as she hasn’t been in public since past 5 months following her cancer diagnosis.

In a conversation with Closer Weekly, a royal source revealed, “The summer is when Kate just wants the kids to be kids and get to be a little freer. And this summer, more than ever, is going to be all about the kids.”

Princess Kate along with her family will be spending summer at their country house, Anmer Hall, which is about three hours from London.

The insider also revealed that Kate has asked her kids for fun activities, which they can enjoy as a family. 

“Every summer Kate tries to make sure that the kids are outside as much as possible,” noted the source.

They added, “There are guidelines, of course, but Kate thinks giving them a say will make it more memorable.”

“Kate is mostly feeling well and just trying her best to stay upbeat,” the source admitted.

“It’s going to be a different summer,” said the insider in the wake of Kate Middleton’s cancer battle, adding “But Kate’s been resting up so she can savor every moment.”

Royal News

Prince Harry shares first major statement after King Charles’ UK snub
Kate Middleton, Prince William react to rugby player Rob Burrow’s demise
Queen Elizabeth made final balcony appearance on King Charles’ insistence
King Charles gifts Princess Beatrice first official public duty
King Charles has locked Prince Andrew ‘in dark room’, friend confirms
Kate Middleton maintains flexible schedule as King Charles returns to work
King Charles exchanges beekeeping tips with David Beckham
King Charles taps David Beckham for new royal ambassadorship
Prince Harry branded ‘idiot’ in scathing attack from John Lennon’s son
Jordan's princess Rajwa displays growing baby bump on her wedding anniversary
King Charles to be free of ‘constant danger’ this summer
King Charles ‘shocked’ by D-Day veteran’s story at ‘surprise’ visit