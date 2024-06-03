Kate Middleton aims to ‘savor every moment’ with her kids amid cancer treatment

Kate Middleton may not be attending the upcoming Trooping the Colour event however she is gearing for an exciting and memorable summer with her 3 kids and other close relatives amid cancer treatment.
An inside source has spilled beans on Kate Middleton’s plans for this summer as she hasn’t been in public since past 5 months following her cancer diagnosis.
In a conversation with Closer Weekly, a royal source revealed, “The summer is when Kate just wants the kids to be kids and get to be a little freer. And this summer, more than ever, is going to be all about the kids.”
Princess Kate along with her family will be spending summer at their country house, Anmer Hall, which is about three hours from London.
The insider also revealed that Kate has asked her kids for fun activities, which they can enjoy as a family.
“Every summer Kate tries to make sure that the kids are outside as much as possible,” noted the source.
They added, “There are guidelines, of course, but Kate thinks giving them a say will make it more memorable.”
“Kate is mostly feeling well and just trying her best to stay upbeat,” the source admitted.
“It’s going to be a different summer,” said the insider in the wake of Kate Middleton’s cancer battle, adding “But Kate’s been resting up so she can savor every moment.”