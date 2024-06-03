Health

Scientists discover link between ancient virus in DNA and depression

Ancient viruses in the DNA can contribute to psychiatric disorders

  • by Web Desk
  • June 03, 2024
Scientists discover link between ancient virus in DNA and depression
Ancient viruses in the DNA can contribute to psychiatric disorders 

Scientists, in a new study, have found a link between ancient viruses in people’s DNA and depression.

A team of researchers from the King’s College London has found five fossil viruses associated with depression, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, Daily Mail reported. 

Researchers identified that the ancient viruses, called Human Endogenous Retroviruses (HERVs), could lead to new treatments for those suffering from such psychiatric disorders.

Dr Timothy Powell, the co-senior author, said, “This study uses a novel and robust approach to assess how genetic susceptibility for psychiatric disorders imparts its effects on the expression of ancient viral sequences present in the modern human genome.”

He explained, “Our results suggest that these viral sequences probably play a more important role in the human brain than originally thought, with specific HERV expression profiles being associated with an increased susceptibility for some psychiatric disorders.”

Dr Rodrigo Duarte, the first author, noted, “We know that psychiatric disorders have a substantial genetic component, with many parts of the genome incrementally contributing to susceptibility. In our study, we were able to investigate parts of the genome corresponding to HERVs, which led to the identification of five sequences that are relevant to psychiatric disorders.”

Duarte describes, “Whilst it is not clear yet how these HERVs affect brain cells to confer this increase in risk, our findings suggest that their expression regulation is important for brain function.”

Tom Hardy returns to 'Venom: The Last Dance' in spine-chilling trailer: Watch

Tom Hardy returns to 'Venom: The Last Dance' in spine-chilling trailer: Watch
Jenna Ortega departs the Netflix show 'Jurrasic World: Chaos theory', fans react

Jenna Ortega departs the Netflix show 'Jurrasic World: Chaos theory', fans react

Cristiano Ronaldo takes break to 'recharge' soul following Al Nassr's defeat

Cristiano Ronaldo takes break to 'recharge' soul following Al Nassr's defeat
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban

Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban

Health News

Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Neurons that can predict future events in sleep: Find out
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Mediterranean diet linked to longer life for women, study
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Researchers find surprising use of SSRIs besides depression treatment
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Do biscuits impact your health? Find out
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Are personalised cancer vaccines the cure we've been waiting for?
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Scientist finds link between tattoos and lymphoma
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Ancient Egyptian skull studies unveil secrets of age-old healing
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Measles outbreak in Europe puts millions of children at risk
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Scientists develop cutting-edge therapy to heal diabetic wounds faster
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Global sales of weight-loss drugs forecasted to hit $150 billion by 2030
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
UK’s former scientific adviser warned about another ‘inevitable’ pandemic
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
UK citizens are at all-time higher risk of skin cancer