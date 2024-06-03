Scientists discover link between ancient virus in DNA and depression

Scientists, in a new study, have found a link between ancient viruses in people’s DNA and depression.
A team of researchers from the King’s College London has found five fossil viruses associated with depression, schizophrenia and bipolar disorder, Daily Mail reported.
Researchers identified that the ancient viruses, called Human Endogenous Retroviruses (HERVs), could lead to new treatments for those suffering from such psychiatric disorders.
Dr Timothy Powell, the co-senior author, said, “This study uses a novel and robust approach to assess how genetic susceptibility for psychiatric disorders imparts its effects on the expression of ancient viral sequences present in the modern human genome.”
He explained, “Our results suggest that these viral sequences probably play a more important role in the human brain than originally thought, with specific HERV expression profiles being associated with an increased susceptibility for some psychiatric disorders.”
Dr Rodrigo Duarte, the first author, noted, “We know that psychiatric disorders have a substantial genetic component, with many parts of the genome incrementally contributing to susceptibility. In our study, we were able to investigate parts of the genome corresponding to HERVs, which led to the identification of five sequences that are relevant to psychiatric disorders.”
Duarte describes, “Whilst it is not clear yet how these HERVs affect brain cells to confer this increase in risk, our findings suggest that their expression regulation is important for brain function.”