‘Laapataa Ladies’ director Kiran Rao recalls her struggling era

Kiran Rao has taken a look back at her struggling era.
During a conversation on podcast Cyrus Say, Kiran got candid about her challenging days.
She said, “I was essentially a gig worker. I’d take on jobs as they came, working as long as they paid, then I’d scramble to find the next, all while stressing about whether my savings would last and if I could cover my rent.”
The Laapataa Ladies director continued, “Feature films didn’t pay. It was advertising that paid me the money to live in Mumbai. With Lagaan, the first AD system kind of started coming in.”
Kiran confessed that advertising gigs helped her a little bit to pay for “expensive” things.
She added, “I bought my car from my dad. He sold it to me for ₹1 lakh. Have you ever heard of that? My father was like, ‘This is the only way you will save money.’ We drove it from Bangalore to Mumbai on the newly-minted expressway.”
Kiran then got candid about her experience as an Art Director on the set of Lagaan.
She confessed, “I had no creative control. I was a minion. A general dogsbody.”