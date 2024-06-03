Entertainment

Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti misses her dad Nick Jonas in Australia

Priyanka Chopra and her daughter are currently vacationing in Australia

  • by Web Desk
  • June 03, 2024
Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti misses her dad Nick Jonas in Australia
Priyanka Chopra and her daughter are currently vacationing in Australia 

Priyanka Chopra shared an aww-dorable picture of herself and daughter Malti Marie Chopra making fond memories.

PeeCee jetted off to Australia for the shooting of her upcoming film Bluff with her best travel partner, Malti.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, the Citadel star was all smiles into the camera with her little daughter sitting on her lap. 


The image was a sight for sore eyes as it captured the mother-daughter duo in one frame.

Alongside the heartwarming moments, the Love Again star did nit forget to mention her husband Nick Jonas, who is  back in LA while the mom of one shoots for her much-anticipated film. 

Nick did not travel with his family and preferred to stay back home and look after his chores.

Just prior to this, PeeCee bonded with the team of her upcoming film The Bluff over a yacht party in the azure waters of Australia.

The global icon, who married the American singer Nick Jonas in two separate ceremonies in 2018, knows very well how to balance her work life and motherhood perfectly. 

Priyanka Chopra is a doting mom to Malti and their recent cute sightings are proof. 

Tom Hardy returns to 'Venom: The Last Dance' in spine-chilling trailer: Watch

Tom Hardy returns to 'Venom: The Last Dance' in spine-chilling trailer: Watch
Jenna Ortega departs the Netflix show 'Jurrasic World: Chaos theory', fans react

Jenna Ortega departs the Netflix show 'Jurrasic World: Chaos theory', fans react

Cristiano Ronaldo takes break to 'recharge' soul following Al Nassr's defeat

Cristiano Ronaldo takes break to 'recharge' soul following Al Nassr's defeat
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban

Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban

Entertainment News

Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Jenna Ortega departs the Netflix show 'Jurrasic World: Chaos theory', fans react
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Jennifer Aniston expresses deep connection with Reese Witherspoon's character
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Miley Cyrus reflects on taking home her first Grammy
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Ammy Virk breaks silence on Diljit Dosanjh’s no turban look backlash
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Taylor Swift cheers on fans for dancing in rain at her Lyon concert
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Joe Jonas offers a peek into his Montenegro vacay after Stormi Bree breakup
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
‘Heeramandi’ star Sharmin Segal responds to trolls
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Mahira Khan turns heads in a hot-pink saree
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
‘Laapataa Ladies’ director Kiran Rao recalls her struggling era
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Courtney Cox praises ‘number 1 player in the world’ Iga Swiatek
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Tom Cruise keeps in touch with Dakota Fanning through annual birthday gifts
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
Hayden Christensen shares his first reaction to “Star Wars” offer