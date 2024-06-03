Priyanka Chopra's daughter Malti misses her dad Nick Jonas in Australia

Priyanka Chopra shared an aww-dorable picture of herself and daughter Malti Marie Chopra making fond memories.
PeeCee jetted off to Australia for the shooting of her upcoming film Bluff with her best travel partner, Malti.
Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, the Citadel star was all smiles into the camera with her little daughter sitting on her lap.
The image was a sight for sore eyes as it captured the mother-daughter duo in one frame.
Alongside the heartwarming moments, the Love Again star did nit forget to mention her husband Nick Jonas, who is back in LA while the mom of one shoots for her much-anticipated film.
Nick did not travel with his family and preferred to stay back home and look after his chores.
Just prior to this, PeeCee bonded with the team of her upcoming film The Bluff over a yacht party in the azure waters of Australia.
The global icon, who married the American singer Nick Jonas in two separate ceremonies in 2018, knows very well how to balance her work life and motherhood perfectly.
Priyanka Chopra is a doting mom to Malti and their recent cute sightings are proof.