Miley Cyrus reflects on taking home her first Grammy

Miley Cyrus is getting real about her Grammy’s recalling her wins for hit single titled Flowers.
In a sit down interview with W Magazine, the Wrecking Ball hit maker talked about her experience.
“No shade, but I’ve been doing this for 20 years, and this is my first time actually being taken seriously at the Grammys?” Cyrus said.
She continued, “I’ve had a hard time figuring out what the measurement is there, because if we want to talk stats and numbers, then where the fuck was I? And if you want to talk, like, impact on culture, then where the fuck was I? This is not about arrogance. I am proud of myself.”
Cyrus released eight studio albums over the tenure of her career with her most recent being 2023’s Endless Summer Vacation.
Her record Endless Summer Vacation earned nominations for the album of the year and best pop vocal album her lead single Flowers that also received a nod at the Grammys.
At this year’s star-studded Grammy ceremony, the Used To Be Young crooner performed Flowers in a Tina-Turner inspired outfit.
Miley Cyrus most recently duetted with Beyoncé on her Cowboy Carter track II Most Wanted, which is already earning a Grammy buzz.