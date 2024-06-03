Jennifer Aniston expresses deep connection with Reese Witherspoon's character

Jennifer Aniston shared her sentiments about her intricate on-screen dynamic with Reese Witherspoon in the Apple Tv+ series The Morning show.
During a recent FYC event at Paramount Studios, Aniston revealed she doesn’t want her and Witherspoon’s The Morning Show characters to ever part.
"We have a real interesting relationship. It's like we're family for sure," Aniston said during a panel at the FYC event.
She added, “We love to hate each other, and we love to love each other, and I think that's sort of a really fun dynamic that Reese and I get to play,” she added. "And, of course, we would like to be together forever, I would think. I hope, but ... we really don't know what's going to happen."
To note, the Friends star’s character Alex Levy and Wither’s Bradley Jackson have gone through an up-and-down working relationship ever since they were partnered to host the Morning Show.
Reese Witherspoon went missing from Sunday’s event while Jennifer Aniston graced the show in style alongside her other co-stars Billy Crudup, Mark Duplass, Jon Hamm, Nestor Carbonell, Karen Pittman, and Tig Notaro.