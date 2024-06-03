World

Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban

This announcement follows the Maldives' decision on Sunday to ban the entry of individuals with Israeli passports

  June 03, 2024
Following the Maldives decision to ban individuals holding Israeli passports, the Israel Embassy in India has encouraged Israeli tourists to visit India.

As reported by multiple outlets, the embassy highlighted that Israelis are warmly welcomed in India, recommending destinations such as Goa, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, and Kerala.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Israel Embassy in India stated, "Since the Maldives is no longer welcoming Israelis, here are some beautiful and amazing Indian beaches where Israeli tourists are warmly welcomed and treated with utmost hospitality."

The post included pictures of beaches in Lakshadweep, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Goa, and Kerala.

Meanwhile, Israeli Consul General in Mumbai, Kobbi Shoshani, responded to a January post by Prime Minister Narendra Modi praising Lakshadweep's natural beauty.

Shoshani commented, "Thanks to the Maldives Government's decision, Israelis can now explore the beautiful beaches of #Lakshadweep."

To note, Maldives Minister of Homeland Security and Technology, Ali Ihsaan, made the announcement to ban the entry of Israelis during a news conference at the President's Office on Sunday, June 2.

The Maldives decision is part of a broader response to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza.

World News

