Jennifer Aniston steals the spotlight at FYC event: Pics

Jennifer Aniston was the belle of the ball in a red spring dress as she graced the FYC event
Pictures from the event emerged on social media, which saw her busy promoting the most-watched Morning show.
The Friends alumna radiated immense grace in a deep red number adorned with a floral pattern.
The midi dress by Reformation featured super-thin spaghetti straps and a high leg slit.
Aniston complemented her look with other rouge accessories, including crimson heels with jagged tips and a gold neckpiece, rings and bracelets.
She further carried a slouchy black bag and wore her hair in a sleek bob.
In the makeup department, Aniston opted for glossy pink lips with a nude manicure that perfectly stood out with her figure-hugging outfit.
The diva has proved she can take fashion a notch higher with the trendiest of dresses.
For the unversed, The Morning show has been renewed for a fourth season which consists of a star-studded cast ensemble like Reese Witherspoon, Billy Crudup, Greta Lee, Steve Carell and Mark Duplass.
While many of the actors attended the event, Reese Witherspoon was not present as she is seemingly booked with the promotions of her Legally Blonde prequel series.