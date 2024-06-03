World

Turkey's inflation reaches peak at 75% in May

Inflation in Turkey soared to 75% in May, up from 69.8% in April

  • June 03, 2024
Inflation in Turkey soared to 75% in May, up from 69.8% in April, marking what economists anticipate to be the peak before prices begin to ease.

According to the Turkish Statistical Institute, consumer prices rose by 75.45% annually and 3.37% monthly.

Sectors experiencing the steepest annual price hikes were education at 104.8%, housing at 93.2%, and hotels, cafes, and restaurants at 92.9%.

Economists had predicted inflation in the country of 85 million people would peak around 75%.

However, Turkey's central bank has maintained its interest rate at 50% since March to counter climbing inflation.

The bank statement said, "Tight monetary stance will be maintained until a significant and sustained decline in the underlying trend of monthly inflation is observed."

Meanwhile, Liam Peach, senior emerging markets economist at London-based Capital Economics, wrote in a research note that read, "We’re confident that inflation has now reached a peak but, with today’s release containing a few unpleasant surprises, the pace of disinflation in the second half of the year is looking a bit more uncertain."

Based on the current pace of inflation acceleration, it "may now end the year slightly higher," Peach wrote, adding that "an extended pause in interest rates is likely for some time."

Moreover, despite expectations of inflation reaching 41% by year-end, some analysts now suggest a higher figure due to the recent acceleration in inflation.

The possibility of interest rate cuts by the end of the year or in 2025 remains uncertain among economists.

World News

Joe Biden to limit asylum seekers at US-Mexico border with executive order
Israel Embassy urges citizens to visit Indian beaches after Maldives ban
AMD unveils new AI chips to compete with Nvidia
Elon Musk and Jamie Dimon mend decade-long feud
Claudia Sheinbaum becomes first women president of Mexico
Mexico set to elect Claudia Sheinbaum as first female President
China warns of military action to prevent Taiwan's independence
Donald Trump warns of 'breaking point' for supporters after conviction
Mass shooting in Akron, Ohio leaves one dead, 24 injured
Hyderabad ends joint capital status with Andhra Pradesh
Maldives to ban Israeli passport holders in 'solidarity with Palestine'
Bella and Gigi Hadid make generous donations to Gaza humanitarian aid