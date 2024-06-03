Justin Jefferson inks historic $140M extension with Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings and star wide receiver Justin Jefferson have agreed to a contract extension worth $140 million, with $110 million guaranteed.
This marks him as the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history.
As reported by multiple outlets, the deal, announced Monday, June 3, will keep the 24-year-old in Minnesota through the 2028 season.
Jefferson expressed gratitude in a statement, thanking his family, the Vikings organization, and fans. "I’m so thankful for them instilling a foundational gratitude and competitive fire within me."
He further added, "To all my teammates and coaches from the very beginning as a kid in Louisiana, all the way to the NFL, thank you for always being there for me and pushing me. Lastly, to Vikings fans everywhere, you’ll continue to get my very best each and every day. SKOL!"
Since being drafted in the first round in 2020, Jefferson has ranked sixth in receptions, second in yards, and is tied for 11th in touchdown catches despite missing seven games last season.
He earned Pro Bowl nods in his first three seasons and was named First-Team All-Pro in 2022 after leading the league in receptions (128), yards (1809), and yards per game (106.4).
While, Jefferson is one of only five players in NFL history to surpass 1,000 yards in each of his first four seasons.
Meanwhile, Vikings General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah expressed excitement about the extension, noting, "We are elated to sign Justin. From the moment I arrived in Minnesota, Justin has consistently proven to be one of the best players in the NFL on and off the field.He is the living embodiment of our culture with his joyful dedication to process and our goals."