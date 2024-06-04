Kylian Mbappe officially joins Real Madrid

Kylian Mbappe has officially signed a five-year deal with Real Madrid, ending weeks of speculation about his move to the Spanish champions.
The club confirmed the agreement on Monday evening, stating that Mbappe will be a Real Madrid player for the next five seasons.
Mbappe expressed his excitement, calling the move a "dream come true" and shared photos of himself as a youngster wearing the famous white kit alongside Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo.
The confirmation of the transfer came after Real Madrid's 2-0 victory in Saturday's Champions League final.
The European champions secured Mbappe on a free transfer, with the player set to receive an £85 million bonus paid over five years in addition to his £12.8 million post-tax annual salary.
The 25-year-old French captain announced his departure from hometown club Paris Saint-Germain in May after spending seven successful years there, becoming the club's top scorer with 256 goals in 308 matches.
Mbappe's move to Real Madrid is seen as a significant step in his career, enhancing his chances of winning the Champions League title.
Joining a star-studded squad, including England's Jude Bellingham and Brazil's Vinicius Junior, further boosts his potential for success in European competitions.