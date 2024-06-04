Royal

King Charles, Queen Elizabeth II's double standards for part-time royals exposed

  • by Web Desk
  • June 04, 2024
King Charles and Queen Elizabeth II’s have always played the part-time royals game with unfairness.

It has been reported by Express UK that Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie weren’t working as full-time royals for the first three years after their wedding in 1999.

At that time, Queen Elizabeth had allowed her youngest son to head his own film company, whereas his newcomer wife continued working as a publicist until 2002.

But when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle requested for the same, they were asked to either exit as working royals fully or stay loyal to their duties.

The late Monarch had then set a clear precedent for the upcoming generation, saying that no one can any longer pursue the half-in, half-out method.

Even King Charles happily agreed with this rule, thus setting the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex for an “exile.”

Cut to 2024, he has given Kate Middleton permission to work as a part-time royal since her cancer diagnosis.

In fact, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have been observed serving half-time following the Princess of Wales’ prolonged absence.

The double standard treatment of who can be a part-time royal remains continued by King Charles after Queen Elizabeth’s demise.

This has left Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the negative side of the trade.

Royal News

Prince Harry to seek shelter in ‘friendly country’ if expelled from US
Kate Middleton in ‘far worse condition’, says Princess Diana’s biographer
Prince William finds ‘new circle’ in Kate Middleton, Prince Harry’s absence
Prince Harry shares first major statement after King Charles’ UK snub
Kate Middleton aims to ‘savor every moment’ with her kids amid cancer treatment
Kate Middleton, Prince William react to rugby player Rob Burrow’s demise
Queen Elizabeth made final balcony appearance on King Charles’ insistence
King Charles gifts Princess Beatrice first official public duty
King Charles has locked Prince Andrew ‘in dark room’, friend confirms
Kate Middleton maintains flexible schedule as King Charles returns to work
King Charles exchanges beekeeping tips with David Beckham
King Charles taps David Beckham for new royal ambassadorship