King Charles, Queen Elizabeth II’s double standards for part-time royals exposed

King Charles and Queen Elizabeth II’s have always played the part-time royals game with unfairness.
It has been reported by Express UK that Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie weren’t working as full-time royals for the first three years after their wedding in 1999.
At that time, Queen Elizabeth had allowed her youngest son to head his own film company, whereas his newcomer wife continued working as a publicist until 2002.
But when Prince Harry and Meghan Markle requested for the same, they were asked to either exit as working royals fully or stay loyal to their duties.
The late Monarch had then set a clear precedent for the upcoming generation, saying that no one can any longer pursue the half-in, half-out method.
Even King Charles happily agreed with this rule, thus setting the Duke and the Duchess of Sussex for an “exile.”
Cut to 2024, he has given Kate Middleton permission to work as a part-time royal since her cancer diagnosis.
In fact, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have been observed serving half-time following the Princess of Wales’ prolonged absence.
The double standard treatment of who can be a part-time royal remains continued by King Charles after Queen Elizabeth’s demise.
This has left Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on the negative side of the trade.