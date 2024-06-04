Justin Timberlake stops concert for fan requiring medical help

Justin Timberlake pulled the chain of his ongoing June 1 concert upon noticing a fan seemingly requiring immediate medical support.
In a viral video making rounds on TikTok, he snapped out of his Forget Tomorrow World Tour for a brief moment to check on the person in particular.
After asking all attenders to raise their hands for a song, the singer was seen pointing out an individual from the crowd to members from his security team.
“House lights up… thank you! Sorry everybody, one second. We need some assistance right here about five rows back,” he said with a cooled down attitude.
Justin Timberlake then directly spoke to the fan, asking, “Are we OK?”
The admirer replied in positive, voicing out that everything was alright, but thanked him for halting down his performance set for a quick check.
In response, the musician stated, “No problem,” followed by smiling and clapping with an “OK, we’re okay!” chant.
An eyewitness told TMZ that the moment rolled out at the Moody Center in Texas, where no paramedics had to be called for the concert attender.