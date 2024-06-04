Hollywood

Madonna claps back at man suing her for starting concerts late

Madonna found loophole in the legal action taken against her

  • June 04, 2024
Madonna is reportedly filing a lawsuit to get her late concert starts excluded from the court in a move to smack the man suing her.

As reported by TMZ, Michael Fellows has taken legal action against the singer’s habit of starting live performances late.

But she has claimed that “real fans” know stages are taken dot on scheduled time by her.

The media portal recently obtained court documents, which state that Madonna runs late all the more, so her show tickets don’t actually indicate stage-taking times at all.

She has alleged that her actual admirers are well aware of this fact.

Michael Fellows claimed that the vocalist had shown face at 10:30 PM, although the starting time allotted to her was 8:30 PM in one instance.

Responding to this, she wrote, “If a fan is familiar enough with Madonna’s concert history to know her performances run for two hours and fifteen minutes…”

“That fan would surely know that Madonna typically takes the stage after the ticketed event time (after an opening act, set transition, and so on) and plays late into the night,” the artist added.

