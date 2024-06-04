Chrissy Teigen announces new addition to her family

Chrissy Teigen recently shared the heartwarming news that her family has expanded with the addition of a new feline member.
The cookbook author took to her Instagram on Monday, June 3, to reveal that her family welcomed a cat, delighting her fans with adorable photos and stories of their furry friend's arrival.
Teigen began in the caption to her Instagram carousel, “Little week recap!”
She added, “Troop Beverly Hills celebrated their cookie sales with a lesson in Korean BBQ and coffee filter flower making, Esti fell in love with her Baby Alive, Wren continues to be happy nonstop, wine goggles and big brother miles.”
The mother of four concluded her post, “Also got a cat oh my god.”
Teigen dropped adorable moments of the week featuring her kids in a shared series of images.
Shortly after she shared the carousel, the fans and family couldn’t hold the emotion and flocked to the comment section to express their love.
One fan wrote, “All so precious but little Esti with the cat melts your heart.”
Another commented, “That's a cat?! one was not expecting a naked”
The third noted, “What a great week for y'all! I LOVE hairless cats!! Adorable!”
To note, Chrissy Teigen has been married to John Legend since 2013.