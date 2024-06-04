Trending

Chrissy Teigen announces new addition to her family

Chrissy Teigen shares exciting news that her family has expanded

  • by Web Desk
  • June 04, 2024
Chrissy Teigen announces new addition to her family
Chrissy Teigen announces new addition to her family

Chrissy Teigen recently shared the heartwarming news that her family has expanded with the addition of a new feline member.

The cookbook author took to her Instagram on Monday, June 3, to reveal that her family welcomed a cat, delighting her fans with adorable photos and stories of their furry friend's arrival.

Teigen began in the caption to her Instagram carousel, “Little week recap!”

She added, “Troop Beverly Hills celebrated their cookie sales with a lesson in Korean BBQ and coffee filter flower making, Esti fell in love with her Baby Alive, Wren continues to be happy nonstop, wine goggles and big brother miles.”

The mother of four concluded her post, “Also got a cat oh my god.”

Teigen dropped adorable moments of the week featuring her kids in a shared series of images.

Shortly after she shared the carousel, the fans and family couldn’t hold the emotion and flocked to the comment section to express their love.

One fan wrote, “All so precious but little Esti with the cat melts your heart.”

Another commented, “That's a cat?! one was not expecting a naked”

The third noted, “What a great week for y'all! I LOVE hairless cats!! Adorable!”

To note, Chrissy Teigen has been married to John Legend since 2013.

Kevin Costner recalls taking drugs for the first time

Kevin Costner recalls taking drugs for the first time
Kanye West sued by ex-assistant over nasty, racist demands

Kanye West sued by ex-assistant over nasty, racist demands
Prince Harry to seek shelter in ‘friendly country’ if expelled from US

Prince Harry to seek shelter in ‘friendly country’ if expelled from US
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out

Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out

Trending News

Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Varun Dhawan, wife Natasha Dalal blessed with baby girl
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Sabrina Carpenter's sixth-studio album 'Short N Sweet' to release in August
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Abida Parveen, Atif Aslam mesmerize crowds in Abu Dhabi: Watch
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Media tycoon Rupert Murdoch gets married for fifth time to Elena Zhukova
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Nita Ambani sips on $60,000 gold water for THIS reason
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Jennifer Lopez appears sombre in latest outing amid marriage troubles
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Are Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'mending their relationship'?
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Joe Jonas, Stormi Bree officially call it quits after brief romance
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Chris Evans responds to claims of signing ‘bomb’ in resurfaced image
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Katy Perry lights up Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's Pre-Wedding Bash in Cannes
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Gigi, Bella Hadid donate BIG amount to Palestinian
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
Feroze Khan kicks off his wedding festivities yet again