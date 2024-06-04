Deepika Padukone walks hand-in-hand with Ranveer Singh in Mumbai

Entertainment

  • June 04, 2024
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted out and about in Mumbai city along with Singh’s parents and Deep’s mom.

Singh is back to his hometown after having a blast at Anant Ambani -Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding cruise bash and is now taking care of his pregnant wife.

On Monday, a viral footage of the soon-to-be parents circulated on social media which saw the iconic couple exiting an eatery.


For the casual night out, the Padmaavat actress slayed maternity fashion in a kurta-pajama set with red and grey checks all over and a pair of traditional flat footwear,  eyewear.

Like a responsible husband, the Singham Again star was seen carefully escorting Deepika towards their swanky car and even protected her from the crowds.

For the unversed, the couple weren’t alone at the dinner as their parents too joined them.

This is not the first time the Gehraiyaan actress was spotted coming out of a restaurant as previously she and her mom Ujjala Padukone had a memorable mother-daughter moment at a lavish eatery.

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who sealed the deal back in 2018, are ready to embrace the gift of parenthood soon enough with the baby due in September. 

