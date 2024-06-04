Can Novak Djokovic defend his French Open title with knee injury?

Novak Djokovic is unsure about whether he will be able to play in the French Open quarter-finals on Wednesday, June 5.
According to Sky Sports, Djokovic injured his right knee during an epic fourth-round victory over Francisco Cerundolo on Monday.
Djokovic was heard telling the physio, "I screwed up my knee. I'm slipping and sliding all the time."
Djokovic said, "The injury that I had today with the knee happened exactly because of that because I slipped and slid a lot. Everyone slides on clay, but I slipped way too many times. That is quite unusual.
Three-time Roland Garros champion continued, “I do because I have an aggressive kind of movement, dynamic change of directions. It's normal for me. I've slipped and fallen on the clay many times in my life and on grass as well, but this was just too many times today."
Talking about the possibility of playing his quarter-finals, the French Open defender asserted, "Today I injured myself. I survived. I won the match. Great. But will I be able to play the next one? I don't know. I don't know the severity of the injury. At one point, I didn’t know if I should continue.”
Djokovic added, “I don't know what will happen tomorrow or if I'll be able to step out on the court and play. I hope so. Let's see what happens."