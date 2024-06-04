Entertainment

Ranbir Kapoor, wife Alia Bhatt buy fancy Lexus LM for BOMB amount

  • by Web Desk
  • June 04, 2024
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who returned from Italy after attending Anant Ambani’s cruise bash, have purchased a new car priced ₹2.5 crore.

The new swanky Lexus LM entered their apartment building Vastu on Monday afternoon as per a leaked footage.

The car stationed outside the residence is tailored to set new standards of luxury mobility as per the official website of the car company.


Among its features, the vehicle boasts an exterior of multi-spoke wheels, a remodeled interior suite, advanced shock absorbers and a dynamic radar cruise control.

Earlier in April, the Animal famed star had bought a Benteley in which he gave his wife a ride.

According to a 2023 report on Siasat.com, the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil star is the sole owner of a Land Rover Range Rover an Audi A8 L ( ₹1.71 crore), a Mercedes-AMG G 63 ( ₹2.28 crore), an Audi R8 ( ₹2.72 crore).

Meanwhile, the Heart of Stone star too has a slew of car collections in her record.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt wed on April 14, 2022 and became parents to baby girl Raha on November 6, 2022.

On the work front, the husband and wife will be reuniting once again for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love and War after Brahmastra. 

