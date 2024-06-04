Kangana Ranaut steps up to defend Raveena Tandon in light of assault accusations

Kangana Ranaut publicly condemned the mob attack against Raveena Tandon, calling the event ‘alarming.’
Raveena and her driver had been violently attacked by a mob in Mumbai’s Bandra area amid rash driving allegations.
Fingers were pointed at the actress for supposedly hitting the women with their car but as the per the CCTV footage obtained all the accusations levied were baseless.
The Queen actress chose Instagram stories to voice her views regarding the disturbing state of events.
She vented out saying, "What happened to Raveena Tandon ji is absolutely alarming; had there been 5-6 more people in the opposite group, she would have been lynched; we condemn such road rage outbursts; those people must be reprimanded. They must not get away with such violent and poisonous behaviour.”
Speaking about the matter, the Patthar Ke Phool actress put an official statement from the Mumbai police.
"The complainant gave a false complaint in the alleged video. We checked the entire CCTV footage of the society and found that the actress’ driver was reversing the car from the road into the society when this family was crossing the same lane. The family stopped the car and told the driver that he should check if people are behind the car before reversing. This argument started between them,” Raveena penned according to the senior police force