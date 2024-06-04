Entertainment

Kangana Ranaut steps up to defend Raveena Tandon in light of assault accusations

Kangana Ranaut supports Raveena Tandon after the mob attack

  • by Web Desk
  • June 04, 2024
Kangana Ranaut steps up to defend Raveena Tandon in light of assault accusations
Kangana Ranaut supports Raveena Tandon after the mob attack 

Kangana Ranaut publicly condemned the mob attack against Raveena Tandon, calling the event ‘alarming.’

Raveena and her driver had been violently attacked by a mob in Mumbai’s Bandra area amid rash driving allegations.

Fingers were pointed at the actress for supposedly hitting the women with their car but as the per the CCTV footage obtained all the accusations levied were baseless.

The Queen actress chose Instagram stories to voice her views regarding the disturbing state of events.

Kangana Ranaut steps up to defend Raveena Tandon in light of assault accusations

She vented out saying, "What happened to Raveena Tandon ji is absolutely alarming; had there been 5-6 more people in the opposite group, she would have been lynched; we condemn such road rage outbursts; those people must be reprimanded. They must not get away with such violent and poisonous behaviour.”

Speaking about the matter, the Patthar Ke Phool actress put an official statement from the Mumbai police.

"The complainant gave a false complaint in the alleged video. We checked the entire CCTV footage of the society and found that the actress’ driver was reversing the car from the road into the society when this family was crossing the same lane. The family stopped the car and told the driver that he should check if people are behind the car before reversing. This argument started between them,” Raveena penned according to the senior police force

King Charles ‘warned’ by Prince Harry regarding Lilibet Sussex’s birthday gift

King Charles ‘warned’ by Prince Harry regarding Lilibet Sussex’s birthday gift
Brad Pitt reacts to daughter Shiloh dropping his last name

Brad Pitt reacts to daughter Shiloh dropping his last name
Australian defence force to recruit foreign nationals amid enlistment shortfalls

Australian defence force to recruit foreign nationals amid enlistment shortfalls
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer

Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer

Entertainment News

Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Behroze Sabzwari gives THIS fatherly advice to ex- daughter-in-law Syra Yousuf
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Kevin Costner reflects on turning down movies after ‘Silverado’ success
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Robert Downey Jr., Jodie Foster recall shooting ‘Home for the Holidays’
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Disha Patani drops second look from Ambani's pre-wedding cruise bash
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Big Sean, Jelly Roll to grace Eminem produced concert
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Paul McCartney recalls finding ‘better deal’ for The Beatles
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Alia Bhatt wishes new dad Varun Dhawan 'pure joy'
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Demi Lovato gets candid about her five in-patient mental health treatments
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Brad Pitt 'blindsided' by Shiloh's name change decision
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Camila Cabello talks about her ‘family history, work ethics’ and more
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Iqra Aziz, husband Yasir Hussain flaunt power couple goals: See
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Paris Hilton drops BTS pictures from studio amid ‘Infinite Icon’ release