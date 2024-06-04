Narendra Modi’s BJP leads in India's Lok Sabha elections 2024

The early results of India’s Lok Sabha House of People elections in 2024 showed that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s BJP has an edge.
According to BBC, as per early unofficial results, Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led alliance is leading in the elections with under 300 seats while the opposition party Congress and alliance INDIA have crossed 200 seats.
The opposition alliance performance came as a surprise as the early trends shows better than the expected performance.
However, it is predicted that Modi will run the office for the rare third consecutive time.
The world's largest seven-phase elections began on April 19 and ended on Saturday, June 1. Voters cast their votes in the deadly heatwave as the temperature in some areas rose to 50C. Dozens of voters and election officials died during the process.
According to the official data, more than 642 million people used their rights in the elections, with an average turnout of 66%.
Additionally, the Election Commission of India started the counting of the votes on June 4 from 8 am onwards and the counting will be continued until all votes are counted.
However, it is expected that the final results will be declared later on Tuesday.