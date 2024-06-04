Brad Pitt 'blindsided' by Shiloh's name change decision

Shiloh Jolie-Pitt's recent name change reportedly caught her father, Brad Pitt, off guard and she “did not give” Pitt advance notice of her decision, leaving him feeling “blindsided” by the news.
The source exclusively shared with InTouch Weekly, “Brad was blindsided by Shiloh dropping his last name, but he wasn’t surprised.”
As per the insider, the Fight club star considered that “Angie has slowly but surely turned their kids against him. She absolutely influenced their decisions to distance themselves from their dad.”
“Shiloh did not give her dad the heads up about her decision. I mean how could she? He’s absolutely heartbroken, he’s really hurt because he was closest to Shiloh. He was unaware that their relationship changed, he really thought they were on good, solid ground,” the source explained.
To note, Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt's Shiloh filed paperwork to alter her name on May 27, her 18th birthday.
Earlier, Pitt's surname was omitted by Shiloh's sibling.
According to the playbill for Jolie's Broadway version of The Outsiders, Vivienne is identified as "Vivienne Jolie."
Zahara changed her name to Zahara Marley Jolie in November.