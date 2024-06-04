Trending

Is Sania Mirza looking for love AGAIN post divorce?

Sania Mirza is open to falling in love again post divorce with Shoaib Malik

  by Web Desk
  June 04, 2024
Sania Mirza revealed she seemingly all set to give love another chance months after her divorce from Shoaib Malik.

In the recently dropped promo of the next episode of The Great Indian Kapil Show, the Indian trailblazer confessed she is ready to fall in love again. 


When reminded by the host how the Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan had once said he would want to play a lover of the tennis star if there was a biopic made about her life, Mirza heartily laughed and replied, “Abhi mujhe pehle love interest dhundna hai (I have to find a love interest first).”

Mirza with her statement proved she is ready to move on with someone new and leave behind her tumultuous past.

The former tennis player and the famous Pakistani cricketer, who once happily tied the knot in 2010, are no longer together.

As Shoaib tied-the-knot with actress Sana Javed, Mirza too expressed her desire to find a lover. 

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza are blessed with a son, Izhaan Mirza Malik, who the two actively co-parent. 

