Entertainment

Demi Lovato gets candid about her five in-patient mental health treatments

Demi Lovato shares that she found ‘hope’ after taking therapy

  • by Web Desk
  • June 04, 2024
Demi Lovato gets candid about her five in-patient mental health treatments
Demi Lovato gets candid about her five in-patient mental health treatments

Demi Lovato recalls finding “hope” after her five in-patient mental health treatments.

During an interview on Monday night at The Center For Youth Mental Health, Demi shared, “I have been to inpatient treatment five times, and it has something that every single time I walked back into a treatment center, I felt defeated.”

The Heart Attack hitmaker added, "And I know that experience firsthand, but I think the glimmer of hope was when I started putting in the work and I started to, whether it was work, a program, or talk to my treatment team and build relationships there."

She then talked about her progress and how she started to find joy and the little things in life.

"I think the glimmer of hope started to change when I started to find joy and the little things in life. And that was something that was so foreign to me before because I was so used to, so used to not seeing hope," Demi explained.

The 31-year old artist confessed that things "definitely felt different" after her fifth in-patient mental health treatment.

King Charles ‘warned’ by Prince Harry regarding Lilibet Sussex’s birthday gift

King Charles ‘warned’ by Prince Harry regarding Lilibet Sussex’s birthday gift
Brad Pitt reacts to daughter Shiloh dropping his last name

Brad Pitt reacts to daughter Shiloh dropping his last name
Australian defence force to recruit foreign nationals amid enlistment shortfalls

Australian defence force to recruit foreign nationals amid enlistment shortfalls
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer

Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer

Entertainment News

Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Brad Pitt reacts to daughter Shiloh dropping his last name
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Behroze Sabzwari gives THIS fatherly advice to ex- daughter-in-law Syra Yousuf
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Kevin Costner reflects on turning down movies after ‘Silverado’ success
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Robert Downey Jr., Jodie Foster recall shooting ‘Home for the Holidays’
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Disha Patani drops second look from Ambani's pre-wedding cruise bash
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Big Sean, Jelly Roll to grace Eminem produced concert
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Paul McCartney recalls finding ‘better deal’ for The Beatles
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Alia Bhatt wishes new dad Varun Dhawan 'pure joy'
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Brad Pitt 'blindsided' by Shiloh's name change decision
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Camila Cabello talks about her ‘family history, work ethics’ and more
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Iqra Aziz, husband Yasir Hussain flaunt power couple goals: See
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Paris Hilton drops BTS pictures from studio amid ‘Infinite Icon’ release