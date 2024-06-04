Demi Lovato gets candid about her five in-patient mental health treatments

Demi Lovato recalls finding “hope” after her five in-patient mental health treatments.
During an interview on Monday night at The Center For Youth Mental Health, Demi shared, “I have been to inpatient treatment five times, and it has something that every single time I walked back into a treatment center, I felt defeated.”
The Heart Attack hitmaker added, "And I know that experience firsthand, but I think the glimmer of hope was when I started putting in the work and I started to, whether it was work, a program, or talk to my treatment team and build relationships there."
She then talked about her progress and how she started to find joy and the little things in life.
"I think the glimmer of hope started to change when I started to find joy and the little things in life. And that was something that was so foreign to me before because I was so used to, so used to not seeing hope," Demi explained.
The 31-year old artist confessed that things "definitely felt different" after her fifth in-patient mental health treatment.