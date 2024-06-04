Couple finds $100,000 safe while magnet fishing

A couple from New York City was shocked after finding a safe containing about $100,000 while magnet fishing in Queens.
According to ABC News, James Kane and Barbi Agostini found a safe filled with water-damaged $100 bills that amounted to about $100,000 on Friday, doing magnetic fishing at the Flushing Meadows Corona Park.
The coupled tossed their rope fishing line with a powerful magnet on the end into a stream and pulled out the safe. It was the first time for the couple to hook a safe with treasure inside.
The couple, after finding the bills inside the safe, informed the New York Police Department (NYPD) in case the discovered amount was a part of illegal activity.
The NYPD told the couple that they could not connect safely to a crime as the money was in poor condition without any ID or hint. The police allow the couple to keep the money.
Kane told the news agency, “It still doesn't feel real… Through magnet fishing, you can get rich and clean the environment at the same time.”
Agostini said of the water-logged bills, “The money would deteriorate more with touch.”
Agostini further added, “People enjoy watching you take the garbage out of the water, especially in the heart of New York City.”
Kane and Agostini started taking an interest in magnet fishing during COVID-19 and bought their kit in 2023.