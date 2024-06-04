US prompts UN Security council to back Joe Biden’s Gaza ceasefire plan

The United States has urged the United Nations Security Council to support President Joe Biden’s plan for a ceasefire in Gaza.
As per Time report, US Ambassador Linda Thomas-Greenfield said that the US has circulated a draft resolution to the 14 members of the security council to back the proposal for ending the ongoing conflict in Gaza.
Greenfield stated, “Numerous leaders and governments, including in the region, have endorsed this plan, and we call on the Security Council to join them in calling for the implementation of this deal without delay and without further conditions.”
The US ambassador also noted that the Security Council members, “Have consistently called for the steps outlined in this deal: bringing the hostages home, ensuring a complete ceasefire, enabling a surge of humanitarian assistance into Gaza and in the refurbishment of essential services, and setting the stage for a long-term reconstruction plan for Gaza.”
The draft resolution obtained by The Associated Press would welcome the deal announced by Biden on May 31 and will ask Hamas ‘to accept it fully and implement its terms without delay and without condition.’
Biden’s ceasefire deal includes an ‘enduring ceasefire’ and withdrawal from Gaza if Hamas releases all hostages it is holding.
Greenfield urged, “Council members should not let this opportunity pass by. We must speak with one voice in support of this deal.”