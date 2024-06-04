Behroze Sabzwari gives THIS fatherly advice to ex- daughter-in-law Syra Yousuf

Behroze Sabzwari, who is very close to his ex-daughter-in-law Syra Yousuf, has asked her to get married.
Sabzwari in an interview with FHM mentioned Syra, "Shahroz and Syra did not gel well but I still regard Syra like my own daughter and will always prioritize her like my family.”
He added, “I will now advise Syra to move forward and get settled in life. Get married again!"
“Just like Shahroz has done you should get married too and I will stand by you through everything,” he said.
Further elaborating, "I regard and love them and Nooreh as they will always be my family.”
The Babylicious duo’s love story was one of a kind but unfortunately things did not work out and the pair parted ways for good.
Syra is a single-parent taking care of her daughter Nooreh Shahroz while her husband has moved on and married the actress cum model Sadaf Kanwal, with whom he is living a blissful life.
Syra Yousuf is a doting mom to her daughter and her latest cutesy Eid-ul-Fitr click is proof.
