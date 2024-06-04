World

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts after 50 years: Watch

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupted for the first time since 1974

  • by Web Desk
  • June 04, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Hawaii's Kilauea erupted after 50 years early on Monday, June 3 morning. 

CBS News reported that the official said that the eruption on the Big Island of the state is, for now, not dangerous for human beings or infrastructure. 


The U.S. Geological Survey's (USGS) Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said just before 8:30 a.m. that the eruption looks like less of a threat and the chances of ash emission are very minor. 

The observatory also informed that the eruption was happening at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, and the primary hazards from the eruption were tephra, the ejection of rock fragments, and the emission of gas from the volcano. 

A few hours later, another observatory announced that the eruption has stopped, saying, “Kīlauea’s eruption has paused as of ~12:30 p.m. today, but we are still enjoying the beautiful imagery folks have been sharing all day of Madame Pele, including these time-lapse videos that Keckies Tony Connors and Matthew Wahl captured overnight from Maunakea.”

Additionally, the observatory revealed that there had not been any eruptions in this area where Monday's event happened since December 197

4. 

 

