Brad Pitt reacts to daughter Shiloh dropping his last name

Brad Pitt daughter Shiloh dealt a major blow to the Fight Club actor as she dropped Pitt’s last name.
The Bullet Train actor hasn’t officially broken his silence over the ongoing controversy, but an inside source spilled exclusive beans on Pitt’s feelings.
“He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name. He’s never felt more joy than when she was born. He always wanted a daughter," an insider told PEOPLE magazine.
They continued, "The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad.”
The source further claimed that although Pitt is happy with his current girlfriend Ine de Ramon, but it pains him to be distant from his and Angelina Jolie’s children.
Meanwhile, another insider told the outlet, “He still loves all of his kids tremendously.”
“This whole process has been very hard for the whole family,” the source added.
For the unversed, Shiloh filed to drop "Pitt" from her name on her 18th birthday on Monday, May 27, 2024.
The teenager further requested for a legal name, "Shiloh Jolie."
Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt share six kids, Maddox, 22, Zahara, 19, Shiloh, 18, Pax, 20, and twins Knox and Vivienne, 15.