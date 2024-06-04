Entertainment

Meghan Trairnor recently released her hit track ‘To the Moon’

  • by Web Desk
  • June 04, 2024
Meghan Trairnor drops exclusive vinyls ahead of 'Timeless' release

Meghan Trairnor seems excited to release her exclusive vinyl.

The Made You Look crooner posted a video clip of herself on Monday and shared the exciting news.

In the viral video, she showed her latest vinyl collection to her fans.

Taking to Instagram, Meghan wrote, “IM OBSESSED WITH THESE!!! You can pre-order my vinyl now at the link in bio (blue heart) I’ll reveal my EXCLUSIVE TIKTOK VINYL on my @tiktok live Wednesday at 4PM PT #TIMELESS OUT FRIDAY!!”

Her fans swarmed the comment section with love and appreciation for her new vinyl collection.

A fan wrote, “I pre ordered it and I can’t wait to get it in the mail.”

Another commented, “I can not believe that you actually released the vinyl collection. Gotta save the paycheck to support my bae now.”

For the unversed, Meghan recently released her hit track To the Moon, which features Niecy Nash, Chris Olsen, Daryl Sabara, Brookie & Jessie, and Trainor’s son Riley.

Earlier, Meghan got candid about her upcoming album, Timeless, with Rolling Stone.

She said, “I cannot believe it has been 10 years since this all started, I have never been more grateful for this life that my incredible Megatronz have gifted me with. This new album and tour are all for them and my beautiful family.”

Timeless will release on June 7, 2024.

Entertainment News

Miley Cyrus explains why she deserves Disney Legends Award
Brad Pitt reacts to daughter Shiloh dropping his last name
Behroze Sabzwari gives THIS fatherly advice to ex- daughter-in-law Syra Yousuf
Kevin Costner reflects on turning down movies after 'Silverado' success
Robert Downey Jr., Jodie Foster recall shooting 'Home for the Holidays'
Disha Patani drops second look from Ambani's pre-wedding cruise bash
Big Sean, Jelly Roll to grace Eminem produced concert
Paul McCartney recalls finding 'better deal' for The Beatles
Alia Bhatt wishes new dad Varun Dhawan 'pure joy'
Demi Lovato gets candid about her five in-patient mental health treatments
Brad Pitt 'blindsided' by Shiloh's name change decision
Camila Cabello talks about her 'family history, work ethics' and more