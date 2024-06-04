Meghan Trairnor drops exclusive vinyls ahead of 'Timeless' release

Meghan Trairnor seems excited to release her exclusive vinyl.
The Made You Look crooner posted a video clip of herself on Monday and shared the exciting news.
In the viral video, she showed her latest vinyl collection to her fans.
Taking to Instagram, Meghan wrote, “IM OBSESSED WITH THESE!!! You can pre-order my vinyl now at the link in bio (blue heart) I’ll reveal my EXCLUSIVE TIKTOK VINYL on my @tiktok live Wednesday at 4PM PT #TIMELESS OUT FRIDAY!!”
Her fans swarmed the comment section with love and appreciation for her new vinyl collection.
A fan wrote, “I pre ordered it and I can’t wait to get it in the mail.”
Another commented, “I can not believe that you actually released the vinyl collection. Gotta save the paycheck to support my bae now.”
For the unversed, Meghan recently released her hit track To the Moon, which features Niecy Nash, Chris Olsen, Daryl Sabara, Brookie & Jessie, and Trainor’s son Riley.
Earlier, Meghan got candid about her upcoming album, Timeless, with Rolling Stone.
She said, “I cannot believe it has been 10 years since this all started, I have never been more grateful for this life that my incredible Megatronz have gifted me with. This new album and tour are all for them and my beautiful family.”
Timeless will release on June 7, 2024.