Jonathan Majors, Meagan Good shine in first red carpet outing since April sentencing

  • by Web Desk
  • June 04, 2024
Jonathan Majors made a striking appearance on the red carpet alongside actress Meagan Good, marking his first major public outing since his April sentencing.

On Monday, June 3, at the Taglyan Complex in Los Angeles for the 2024 NAACP Theatre Awards, the former Marvel star and the Waist Deep actress were pictured together.

Majors and Good wa first spotted together in May 2023, the couple debuted on the red carpet at the African-American Film Critics Association (AAFCA) Special Achievement Awards Luncheon in Los Angeles on March 3.

After that on March 17, they also shared a red carpet together at the NAACP Image Awards.

Jonathan Majors, the actor from Loki, was convicted of misdemeanor assault and harassment in December 2023, related to a domestic dispute with his ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

Although he was found not guilty of additional charges, including aggravated harassment and third-degree assault, he received a sentence on April 8, 2024.

The NYPD spokesperson told PEOPLE at that time, "The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident. The victim sustained minor injuries to her head and neck and was removed to an area hospital in stable condition."

Majors was accused of three charges of third-degree assault, but he has insisted on his innocence for more than a year. 


