Will Smith recalls emotional reunion with Martin Lawrence on ‘Bad Boys’ set

Will Smith has given away a special page from the diaries of his extraordinary time with Bad Boys franchise co-star, Martin Lawrence.
On Monday, June 3, he was present at a New York City screening of the series’ latest instalment, Bad Boys: Ride or Die.
According to People, the actor shared an emotional exchange with Martin Lawrence from their reunion on the first day of shoot, which ultimately “set the tone” right.
He noted, “You know, we’re producing and starring and that’s a little extra burden, right? So, you know, on the first day, we’re running around and Martin Lawrence just stopped.”
“He said, ‘Hey, hey, hold on. I said, ‘Hey, what’s up?’ He just looked and said, ‘I love you brother!’ I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah. All love brother, all love,’ ” Will Smith added.
Then, he revealed that the Mindcage lead had actually meant it quite sentimentally.
The star went on, “Martin Lawrence said, ‘You know… I love you, brother!’ ”
“I, emotionally, I couldn't have it at that moment. But I was like, you know, ‘I love you too, man.’ And he just hugged me, saying, ‘We gonna have fun making this movie,’ ” he concluded.