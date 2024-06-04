Hollywood

Will Smith recalls emotional reunion with Martin Lawrence on ‘Bad Boys’ set

Will Smith gave away what makes the sequel different

  • by Web Desk
  • June 04, 2024
Will Smith recalls emotional reunion with Martin Lawrence on ‘Bad Boys’ set
Will Smith gave away what makes the sequel different

Will Smith has given away a special page from the diaries of his extraordinary time with Bad Boys franchise co-star, Martin Lawrence.

On Monday, June 3, he was present at a New York City screening of the series’ latest instalment, Bad Boys: Ride or Die.

According to People, the actor shared an emotional exchange with Martin Lawrence from their reunion on the first day of shoot, which ultimately “set the tone” right.

He noted, “You know, we’re producing and starring and that’s a little extra burden, right? So, you know, on the first day, we’re running around and Martin Lawrence just stopped.”

“He said, ‘Hey, hey, hold on. I said, ‘Hey, what’s up?’ He just looked and said, ‘I love you brother!’ I was like, ‘Yeah, yeah. All love brother, all love,’ ” Will Smith added.

Then, he revealed that the Mindcage lead had actually meant it quite sentimentally.

The star went on, “Martin Lawrence said, ‘You know… I love you, brother!’ ”

“I, emotionally, I couldn't have it at that moment. But I was like, you know, ‘I love you too, man.’ And he just hugged me, saying, ‘We gonna have fun making this movie,’ ” he concluded.

Elon Musk diverts thousands of Nvidia AI chips from Tesla to X, xAI

Elon Musk diverts thousands of Nvidia AI chips from Tesla to X, xAI
Bison seriously injures elderly woman in US Yellowstone National Park

Bison seriously injures elderly woman in US Yellowstone National Park
Major cyber attack halts non-emergency operations at London hospitals

Major cyber attack halts non-emergency operations at London hospitals
AI chip can now detect heart failure earlier: Details

AI chip can now detect heart failure earlier: Details

Hollywood News

AI chip can now detect heart failure earlier: Details
Will Smith has ‘learned a lot’ after smacking Chris Rock at Oscars
AI chip can now detect heart failure earlier: Details
Taylor Swift says goodbye to the rain in France
AI chip can now detect heart failure earlier: Details
Taylor Swift romance earns Travis Kelce his first Kids’ Choice nomination
AI chip can now detect heart failure earlier: Details
Leonardo DiCaprio, Mick Jagger, John Cleese’s vile behavior exposed
AI chip can now detect heart failure earlier: Details
Jeremy Renner refuses to return for 'Mission: Impossible' sequel due to THIS reason
AI chip can now detect heart failure earlier: Details
Dwayne Johnson shares ‘cheat meal’ amid 'Moana 2' release
AI chip can now detect heart failure earlier: Details
'Succession' star Sarah Snook joins Peacock as lead in new thriller 'All Her Fault'
AI chip can now detect heart failure earlier: Details
‘House of the Dragon’ stars Emma D'Arcy, Matt Smith spill beans on season 2
AI chip can now detect heart failure earlier: Details
Kevin Costner recalls taking drugs for the first time
AI chip can now detect heart failure earlier: Details
Kanye West sued by ex-assistant over nasty, racist demands
AI chip can now detect heart failure earlier: Details
Jennifer Lopez’s divorce ‘imminent’ as shocking gossip on Ben Affleck comes out
AI chip can now detect heart failure earlier: Details
Madonna claps back at man suing her for starting concerts late