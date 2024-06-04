Russia welcomes Turkey's interest in joining BRICS group

Russia has welcomed Turkey's reported desire to join the BRICS group of nations.
As per Reuters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed on Tuesday, June 4 , that the topic would be discussed at the organization's next summit.
Peskov noted that many countries are showing increased interest in joining BRICS, which currently consists of Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Ethiopia, Iran, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.
However, he cautioned that it may not be possible for the group to accommodate all the countries that are interested in joining, as the demand is high.
Meanwhile, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan recently visited Beijing, where he met with Chinese officials, including Foreign Minister Wang Yi.
When asked about Turkey's interest in joining BRICS, Fidan expressed enthusiasm, saying, "Why wouldn't we want to?"
According to Turkey's state-run Anadolu news agency, Fidan expressed interest in collaborating with BRICS nations and announced his plans to attend the group's upcoming meeting in Russia.
However, it remains unclear whether Ankara will pursue formal membership in BRICS, as it has not previously indicated a desire to join.
Moreover, Turkey, a NATO member, has faced criticism from Western allies in recent years due to its growing ties with Russia, with some suggesting its allegiance is shifting away from the Western alliance.
Ankara has denied this, reaffirming its commitment to NATO and its goal of joining the European Union.