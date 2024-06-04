Samajwadi party stuns BJP in Faizabad constituency

In a significant blow to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), veteran Dalit leader Awadesh Prasad has won the Faizabad constituency, defeating sitting MP Lallu Singh.
As reported by multiple outlets, this constituency holds great symbolic importance as it is home to the Ayodhya Ram Temple, a project closely associated with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.
Awadesh, a 79-year-old Samajwadi Party candidate, secured a convincing lead of over 55,600 votes, according to Election Commission figures.
This victory marks a major upset for the BJP, which had invested heavily in the Ram Temple project as a key electoral achievement.
Awadesh’s win is significant not only because of his experience as a nine-time MLA and former minister but also because it symbolizes the defeat of the BJP's strategy to pit marginalized Hindu castes, including Dalits, against Muslims.
Instead, Faizabad has emerged as a success story of the Samajwadi Party's social engineering project, which united lower-caste Hindus.
The defeat of Lallu Singh, who was closely associated with the Ram Temple movement and had called for a change in the Constitution, is also seen as a setback for the BJP's Hindutva agenda.
This result is expected to have far-reaching implications for Uttar Pradesh and national politics.