Joe Biden says Netanyahu may be prolonging Gaza war for political reasons

US President Joe Biden suggested that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu might be delaying an end to the Gaza war for political reasons.
In a May 28 interview with Time magazine, Biden stated, "There is every reason for people to draw that conclusion," when asked if Netanyahu was extending the conflict for his own political gain.
Biden, advocating for a ceasefire in Gaza, acknowledged the deep political divisions within Israel.
He expressed uncertainty over whether Israeli forces had committed war crimes but dismissed allegations that Israel was using starvation as a warfare tactic. However, he did criticize some of Israel's actions as "inappropriate."
Meanwhile, Biden warned Israel against repeating the U.S.'s post-9/11 mistakes that led to prolonged conflicts. "And they're making that mistake," he noted.
In response, Israeli government spokesperson David Mencer criticized Biden's remarks, calling them "outside the diplomatic norms of every right-thinking country."
Moreover, the International Criminal Court's prosecutor recently requested arrest warrants for Netanyahu, his defense chief, and three Hamas leaders over alleged war crimes.
To note, the war began last October when Israel launched an offensive in Gaza following a deadly Hamas attack inside Israel.
The conflict has resulted in over 36,000 deaths in Gaza, with thousands more bodies still buried under rubble.