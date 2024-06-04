Narendra Modi faces setback as majority in doubt after election

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi encountered an unexpected setback on Tuesday, June 4, casting doubt on his ability to secure a third term.
As per multiple outlets, early election results showed Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies winning nearly 300 of 543 seats in Parliament, providing a simple majority but potentially leaving the BJP short of a majority on its own.
This outcome could weaken Modi's position and necessitate a coalition to remain in power.
The opposition, led by Rahul Gandhi of the Indian National Congress, performed better than expected, suggesting a more competitive political landscape than exit polls had predicted.
Gandhi indicated the possibility of forming a coalition with former BJP allies.
Modi, popular for boosting India's economy, faces criticism for eroding human rights and stoking religious tensions.
Despite these concerns, his supporters celebrated outside BJP headquarters in New Delhi, while inside, there was anxiety and disappointment over the uncertain results.
India's benchmark stock indices, which hit record highs on Monday, fell sharply on Tuesday as the election results became unclear.
Meanwhile, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge celebrated the results as a victory for democracy.
However, concerns remain about Modi's Hindu nationalist policies and their impact on India's minorities.
Moreover, the election, spanning six weeks and nearly a billion eligible voters, took place amid intense heat, which may have affected turnout.
Jobs and economic issues were prominent concerns among voters, especially the youth, who face high unemployment rates.