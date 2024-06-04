AI chip can now detect heart failure earlier: Details

A New Artificial Intelligence (AI) chip could help in diagnosing heart failure earlier among people who are at risk.
According to Sky News, research done by researchers from Scotland's University of Dundee's School of Medicine found how AI could bring real-life benefits to people who are at risk of heart failure.
The research published in the journal ESC Heart Failure used AI to examine the images to identify abnormalities.
Professor Chim Lang said, "Our research represents an advancement in the utilisation of deep learning to automatically interpret echocardiographic images.”
He further added, "This can allow us to streamline the identification of patients with heart failure at scale within electronic health record datasets.”
Lang explained, "Echocardiography heart scans that were enhanced by the AI software helped to provide more measurements, or parameters, of heart structure and function that can be used to help diagnose heart failure. These measurements were not routinely reported by the usual heart scans from the electronic health records.”
The researcher noted, "When compared to reports generated by routine heart scans, those enhanced by AI were more detailed and could also be processed at a larger scale than conventional images.
Lang believed, "This has potential clinical and research implications as it could enhance the efficiency and speed of patient selection for pragmatic clinical trials, as well as improving heart failure surveillance and early diagnosis across hospital systems.”