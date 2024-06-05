Stay hydrated this summer with these refreshing foods

As the summer heat approaches, it's crucial to prioritize hydration, and not just with plain water.
Electrolytes play a vital role, especially if you're spending time in the sun.
These minerals can be found in sports drinks, supplements, and certain foods, helping to keep you hydrated and replenishing what you lose through sweat.
While, fruits and vegetables are excellent sources of hydration, with watermelon, cucumbers, and squash leading the way.
Watermelon:
Watermelon, for instance, is a summer staple, consisting of 92% water, along with essential nutrients like vitamins A and C.
Cucumbers:
Cucumbers, with 95% water content, provide vitamins K, magnesium, and potassium. They're versatile and can be added to various dishes or enjoyed on their own.
Squash:
Squash, another hydrating vegetable, is a great addition to soups, stir-fries, or salads. With 94% water content, it's rich in vitamin C, potassium, and fiber.
Strawberries:
Strawberries, at 91% water, offer antioxidants, vitamins, and minerals like vitamin C and manganese.
Lettuce and leafy greens:
Lettuce and leafy greens, with their high water content, are ideal for salads, providing essential nutrients like folate, fiber, and vitamins K and A.
Citrus fruits:
Citrus fruits like oranges, grapefruits, and limes are not only hydrating, with about 80% water content, but also rich in vitamin C and fiber, supporting your immune system.
Remember, hydration needs vary, so pay attention to thirst and urine colour.
Moreover, pale yellow urine indicates proper hydration, but be mindful of certain factors like the morning's first pee or vitamin B supplements, which can affect urine colour.