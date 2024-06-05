Entertainment

Lupita Nyong’o spills beans on how her cat healed her amid depression

  by Web Desk
  June 05, 2024
Lupita Nyong’o dished details on her fear of animals and how she ended up adopting her own cat, which healed her amid depression.

The A Quiet Place 3 sat down for a conversation with Glamour to discuss the upcoming installment of John Kransinski's horror film.

Speaking about how she overcome her fear of animal for A Quiet Place: Day One, in which the Oscar winner actress herself owns a cat, she told, “I asked the director Michael Sarnoski if there was any way that we could change the animal. I suggested an armadillo; he was not having it.”

However, after some intense cat therapy Lupita said she overcame her fear and ended up adopting her own.

Nyong’o also revealed how adopting a cat helped her amid gut-wrenching depression as she was reeling from the break up with Selema Masekela in October last year.

“I was flirting with depression,” said the actress, adding, “I wasn’t there yet, but I was flirting with it. And I had a voice say in my head, ‘Get a cat.'”

“There was a poster that said something like, ‘Not over your ex? Foster a cat.’ It was spot-on,” said Nyong’o as she crediting her cat Yolo for healing her during super low moments.

A Quiet Place: Day One is scheduled to release on June 28, 2024.

