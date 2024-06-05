Royal

King Charles continues one important duty from his time as Prince of Wales

King Charles can’t get enough of one long-served role

  June 05, 2024

King Charles has stayed committed to one important duty from when he used to be the Prince of Wales.


According to Wakefield Express, Your Majesty continues serving as a patron of The Prince of Wales Hospice, which is a charity that was set up by him only.

Even before the caring lodge was built, King Charles got involved in its process during 1986, when he was first notified about people striving to establish a local hospice in the Five Towns area.

It was in that same year that the Monarch took the money-raising task upon himself so that the property could be erected as soon as possible.

Cut to 1987, he signed up as a patron, followed by becoming the house’s President in 2000.

Subsequently, King Charles honored the place with his then-official royal title, Prince of Wales, to recognize the work it had so far done for surrounding people.

Although he has become the United Kingdom’s ruler now, Your Majesty’s love for the hospice remains unchanged.

The Chair of Trustees, Gordon Tollefson, recently expressed, “We are delighted and honoured that His Majesty is retaining his Royal Patronage.”

“King Charles is an integral part of our history. He was hugely supportive of us being able to open the Hospice, and he has continued giving invaluable help. We look forward to welcoming him back,” he added.

