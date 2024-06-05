Entertainment

Halsey reveals heartbreaking health battle: ‘Lucky to be alive’

  • by Web Desk
  • June 05, 2024
Halsey is opening up about her heartbreaking struggle with her health in recent years.

The Colours hit maker took to Instagram on Tuesday, June 4, to share glimpses into her life as she struggles with undisclosed illnesses while preparing for the release of her fifth studio album.

Halsey shared a carousel of photos and videos, some showing her in a hospital, and captioned the post, “Long story short, I’m Lucky to be alive. Short story long, I wrote an album.”

While Halsey did not explicitly reveal the illness she has, she did tag the Lupus Research Alliance and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in her post.

In one of the videos shared on her page, Halsey rubbed her legs, which some think may suggest a struggle with Lupus, and said, “I feel like an old lady. I told myself I’m giving myself two more years to be sick.”

She then added that she is aiming for a ‘rebirth’ when she turns 30 and that, “I’m going to look super-hot and have lots of energy and I’m just going to get to redo my twenties in my thirties.”

While she’s keeping her health battle under wraps for now, Halsey has been vocal about her struggle with endometriosis, which she first opened up about in 2021.

