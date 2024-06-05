Sports

Babar Azam sets eyes on T20 World Cup 2024 glory

Babar Azam said the team has a clear mindset about the game plan for T20 World Cup

  • by Web Desk
  • June 05, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Babar Azam said the team has a clear mindset about the game plan for T20 World Cup 

Pakistan cricket team skipper Babar Azam, on Wednesday, June 5, said that his sole aim is to win the T20 World Cup 2024.

Babar told the press in Dallas, “My sole aim is to win the World Cup. I focus on what the team needs from me. My personal records are immaterial."

Talking about the team’s preparations for the World Cup, he said, “We have come to the United States well-prepared. We have a clear mindset on what kind of game we would play. Our aim is to perform well in the World Cup and achieve success."

He further added, “Our batters have been training indoors while our bowlers have been practising on the field. We have utilised all available facilities. The lack of warm-up matches does not matter because we have been playing continuously."

Babar stressed, “What my team requires of me is my commitment rather than focusing on personal records."

While recalling the past defeats in WC, he said, “I want to give happiness to the nation by winning the T20 World Cup. We came very close in the last two World Cups but failed to win. As a captain, I regret not winning an ICC event so far.

Babar vowed, “This time, we have to win, and for that, we have to play as one unit.”

