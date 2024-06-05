World

Trump asks court to lift gag order after hush money case convection

Trump's attorney said the former president has the right to 'unrestrained campaign advocacy'

  June 05, 2024
Former US President Donald Trump has asked the New York judge to lift gag orders in the hush money case.

As per an NBC News report, Trump's attorney, Todd Blanche, asked Judge Juan Merchan to terminate the gag orders that restrict Trump from making any extrajudicial statements because ‘the stated bases for the gag order no longer exist.’

Trump's attorney wrote in the request that was made public on Tuesday, “Now that the trial is concluded, the concerns articulated by the government and the Court do not justify continued restrictions on the First Amendment rights of President Trump.”

Blanche argued that Trump has a ‘constitutional mandate for unrestrained campaign advocate.’

Additionally, during the trial, Merchan fined Trump $1,000 for each of 10 violations of the gag order, including a social media post where he called Cohen a ‘serial liar’ and an interview in which he alleged ‘that jury was picked so fast – 95% Democrats.’

For unversed, a jury last week found Trump guilty on all 34 counts he was facing for falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 his former lawyer made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. The sentence will be announced on July 11, 2024.

The maximum sentence for falsifying business records in the US is four years imprisonment.

King Charles portrait banknotes make debut circulation in UK
Cyberattack hits top celebrities and brands TikTok account
Bison seriously injures elderly woman in US Yellowstone National Park
Major cyber attack halts non-emergency operations at London hospitals
Narendra Modi faces setback as majority in doubt after election
Joe Biden says Netanyahu may be prolonging Gaza war for political reasons
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts after 50 years: Watch
Samajwadi party stuns BJP in Faizabad constituency
Russia welcomes Turkey's interest in joining BRICS group
Australian defence force to recruit foreign nationals amid enlistment shortfalls
US prompts UN Security council to back Joe Biden’s Gaza ceasefire plan
Couple finds $100,000 safe while magnet fishing