Trump asks court to lift gag order after hush money case convection

Former US President Donald Trump has asked the New York judge to lift gag orders in the hush money case.
As per an NBC News report, Trump's attorney, Todd Blanche, asked Judge Juan Merchan to terminate the gag orders that restrict Trump from making any extrajudicial statements because ‘the stated bases for the gag order no longer exist.’
Trump's attorney wrote in the request that was made public on Tuesday, “Now that the trial is concluded, the concerns articulated by the government and the Court do not justify continued restrictions on the First Amendment rights of President Trump.”
Blanche argued that Trump has a ‘constitutional mandate for unrestrained campaign advocate.’
Additionally, during the trial, Merchan fined Trump $1,000 for each of 10 violations of the gag order, including a social media post where he called Cohen a ‘serial liar’ and an interview in which he alleged ‘that jury was picked so fast – 95% Democrats.’
For unversed, a jury last week found Trump guilty on all 34 counts he was facing for falsifying business records to cover up a $130,000 his former lawyer made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. The sentence will be announced on July 11, 2024.
The maximum sentence for falsifying business records in the US is four years imprisonment.