Beyoncé, Rihanna’s music producer hit with sexual assault charges 

Music producer The-Dream, known for his work with Beyoncé, Rihanna, and other high-profile artists, is facing serious allegations as he is accused of rape.
As per the legal lawsuit, filed on Tuesday in California federal court, Chanaaz Mangroe accuses Gesteelde-Diamant (also known as The Dream) of trapping in fake promises.
The accuser shared that the My Love song producer, only entrapped her in an “abusive, violent and manipulative relationship filled with physical assaults, violent sexual encounters, and horrific psychological manipulation.”
Gesteelde-Diamant is known for his work in Beyoncé’s Single Ladies and Break My Soul, Justin Timberlake’s Holy Grail, Mariah Carey’s Touch My Body, Rihanna’s Umbrella, Jay-Z and Justin Bieber’s debut single Baby, and others.
However, The-Dream denied the allegations as he shared a statement to The New York Times.
“These claims are untrue and defamatory,” he said.
Gesteelde-Diamant added, “I oppose all forms of harassment and have always strived to help people realize their career goals. As someone committed to making a positive impact on my fellow artists and the world at large, I am deeply offended and saddened by these accusations.”
In the accusation, it described "violent sexual acts" that took place during the Chanaaz Mangroe and Gesteelde-Diamant relationship that start in 2015.