Kate Middleton to ‘never come back’ to royal role

  • June 05, 2024
Kate Middleton’s cancer diagnosis may spell the end of her role in the British royal family as we know it.

As per sources, the Princess of Wales may ‘never come back’ to the royal role she filled before being diagnosed with cancer this year, and underdoing preventative chemotherapy.

Talking to Us Weekly, a source revealed, “Kate may never come back in the role that people saw her in before.”

The insider added that the Princess is now “re-evaluating what she’s going to be able to take on when she comes back”; it is pertinent to note that Kate has long been at the center of royal engagements alongside husband Prince William.

In the same vein, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams also suggested that Kate’s return to her royal duties “will be based on medical advice, and it will be very carefully balanced.”

Kate Middleton announced her cancer diagnosis earlier this year in March, after intense public speculation over her disappearance from public view since January, when she had announced a planned abdominal surgery. 

