Entertainment

Hania Aamir's house help takes dig at 'Heeramandi 2' announcement

Hania Aamir's house help is not happy with a potential 'Heeramandi 2'

  • by Web Desk
  • June 05, 2024
Hania Aamir's house help takes dig at 'Heeramandi 2' announcement
Hania Aamir's house help is not happy with a potential 'Heeramandi 2' 

Hania Aamir shared a rather hilarious post with her 14M followers!

Taking to her Instagram stories, the Parwaz Hai Junoon star dropped a video that showcased the diva's funny banter with her domestic help.

In the video, the Parde Mein Rehne Do actress captured her maid’s shocking reaction to a much-anticipated Heeramandi season 2 after its very first installment garnered widespread criticism.


“She has been complaining about the TikToks and she is not happy about S2,” the Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha star penned words alongside the super-hilarious reel.

The dimple queen is known for her rather witty humour as she often shares updates showcasing her goofy side and her million-dollar laughter. 

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial included a wide cast ensemble including the likes of Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal, portraying the role of courtesans in pre-independence era Lahore.

The 27-year-old turned heads in HSY’s designer campaign shoot amidst which she spared some time to capture the video.

On the work front, Hania Aamir has been casted in the Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, whose shooting has already hit floors. 

Saba Qamar takes fans on virtual house tour

Saba Qamar takes fans on virtual house tour

Kate Middleton to ‘never come back’ to royal role

Kate Middleton to ‘never come back’ to royal role
Cher hails Cyndi Lauper as 'genius singer' at handprint ceremony

Cher hails Cyndi Lauper as 'genius singer' at handprint ceremony
Kate Middleton's continued absence prompts King Charles to make big decision

Kate Middleton's continued absence prompts King Charles to make big decision

Entertainment News

Kate Middleton's continued absence prompts King Charles to make big decision
David Beckham strikes pose with Alinghi Red Bull Racing team
Kate Middleton's continued absence prompts King Charles to make big decision
Saba Qamar takes fans on virtual house tour
Kate Middleton's continued absence prompts King Charles to make big decision
Cher hails Cyndi Lauper as 'genius singer' at handprint ceremony
Kate Middleton's continued absence prompts King Charles to make big decision
Kriti Sanon and Varun Dhawan host Father’s Day brunch
Kate Middleton's continued absence prompts King Charles to make big decision
Jelly Roll, Bunnie XO share ‘exciting’ news about their IVF journey
Kate Middleton's continued absence prompts King Charles to make big decision
Ananya Panday shares major update on her Bollywood career
Kate Middleton's continued absence prompts King Charles to make big decision
Olivia Rodrigo calls beau Louis Partridge ‘angel boy’ on his birthday
Kate Middleton's continued absence prompts King Charles to make big decision
Alia Bhatt teases new initiative on World Environment Day
Kate Middleton's continued absence prompts King Charles to make big decision
Mahira Khan sends heartfelt congratulations to Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal
Kate Middleton's continued absence prompts King Charles to make big decision
Lady Gaga shuts rumours of expecting her first child with Michael Polansky
Kate Middleton's continued absence prompts King Charles to make big decision
Arnold Schwarzenegger’s pal reminds him of ‘Commando’ scene
Kate Middleton's continued absence prompts King Charles to make big decision
Sofia Vergara opens up about cellulite fears in ‘Griselda’ role