Hania Aamir's house help takes dig at 'Heeramandi 2' announcement

Hania Aamir shared a rather hilarious post with her 14M followers!
Taking to her Instagram stories, the Parwaz Hai Junoon star dropped a video that showcased the diva's funny banter with her domestic help.
In the video, the Parde Mein Rehne Do actress captured her maid’s shocking reaction to a much-anticipated Heeramandi season 2 after its very first installment garnered widespread criticism.
“She has been complaining about the TikToks and she is not happy about S2,” the Mujhe Pyar Hua Tha star penned words alongside the super-hilarious reel.
The dimple queen is known for her rather witty humour as she often shares updates showcasing her goofy side and her million-dollar laughter.
The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial included a wide cast ensemble including the likes of Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal, portraying the role of courtesans in pre-independence era Lahore.
The 27-year-old turned heads in HSY’s designer campaign shoot amidst which she spared some time to capture the video.
On the work front, Hania Aamir has been casted in the Netflix series Jo Bachay Hain Sang Samait Lo, whose shooting has already hit floors.