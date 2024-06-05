Cher hails Cyndi Lauper as 'genius singer' at handprint ceremony

Cher has appreciated her pal Cyndi Lauper in her monologue at the handprint ceremony on Tuesday.
Cher attended the ceremony at the Hollywood Walk of Fame along with her renowned friends Cher and Bebe Rexha to celebrate the "surreal" moment.
The veteran star introduced Cher to the crowd before she started the ceremony by putting her hands and feet in wet concrete.
The Witches of Eastwick star began her speech with, "She’s a wonderful wonderful, crazy, crazy person. I’m a good singer, I’m a pretty good singer, Cyndi is a great singer, she’s a genius singer, she’s a fabulous person and she’s talented."
She further added that Cyndi is her “dear friend, I love her.".
Later on, Cyndi was behind the mic and she expressed her gratitude during her speech.
"It’s been a whirlwind, but thank you very much, I’m honoured, all those times bowing in front of my shower curtain when I was nine and here I am. I just want to say thank you, it’s really a surreal moment because I love glamour, and I love Hollywood," she said.
The handprint ceremony on Tuesday comes days after Cyndi announced she will be kicking off a 23-date farewell tour of North America, starting from 18 October.