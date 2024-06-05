Taylor Swift had her earring ‘yanked out’ by Sam Ryder in public

Taylor Swift’s earring was “yanked out” by Sam Ryder in public at the 2022 instalment of MTV Europe Music Awards.
Sitting for a Good Morning Britain interview on Wednesday, host Martin Lewis asked, “What’s going on with you and Tay Tay?”
Responding to this, Sam Ryder recalled his first meeting with the superstar singer when their sweet moment turned into an awkward one pretty quick.
As the two went in for a hug, his hair got stuck in Taylor Swift’s earring, which unfortunately got pulled out of her ear.
“I yanked her earring out. Not by choice, my hair did it… You could hear it drop on the floor,” he recalled.
The camera had then cut to a clip from this exact encounter, where Taylor Swift was seen covering the oopsie up with a sweet laughter as if nothing had happened.
Martin Lewis quickly inquired, “Did she react, did she notice?”
“She kind of... I feel like Taylor Swift probably notices every single thing, do you know what I mean?” Sam Ryder replied.
When asked what the earring’s worth might have been, he said, “It had some heft to it.”