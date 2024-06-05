Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud

Sarah Ferguson has finally opened up about the ongoing feud between disgraced ex-husband Prince Andrew and his brother King Charles over Royal Lodge.
The 75-year-old monarch wants the Duke of York to shift to the much smaller Frogmore Cottage, as the straggling property he is currently living in requires maintenance, for which Charles’ will no longer fund.
As per Andrew’s 75-year lease agreement with the Crown Estate, he must “repair, renew, uphold, clean and keep in repair and where necessary rebuild” the home.
Ferguson during her appearance at the Good Morning Britain reacted to the ongoing fiasco between Charles and Andrew.
In reponse to a question regarding Frogmore cottage, she said, “It’s not a debby downer, it’s life in the fast lane.”
She went on to express, “I'm a guest, for a start. I'm a very lucky guest and a very comfortable guest. Thank you very much.”
The Duchess while refraining from interjecting herself into the controversy said, “I tend not to get involved in brothers’ discussions and I think that’s the best, most safe place to be, is to let the brothers discuss it between themselves.”
However, as per the insiders the Duke without any source of income determined to stay at the Windsor house, and willing to maintain the £30million property at “any cost”.