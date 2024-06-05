Royal

Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud

Sarah Ferguson shares insights into King Charles and Prince Andrew’s ongoing feud over Frogmore cottage

  • by Web Desk
  • June 05, 2024
جنگ نیوز
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud

Sarah Ferguson has finally opened up about the ongoing feud between disgraced ex-husband Prince Andrew and his brother King Charles over Royal Lodge.

The 75-year-old monarch wants the Duke of York to shift to the much smaller Frogmore Cottage, as the straggling property he is currently living in requires maintenance, for which Charles’ will no longer fund.

As per Andrew’s 75-year lease agreement with the Crown Estate, he must “repair, renew, uphold, clean and keep in repair and where necessary rebuild” the home.

Ferguson during her appearance at the Good Morning Britain reacted to the ongoing fiasco between Charles and Andrew.

In reponse to a question regarding Frogmore cottage, she said, “It’s not a debby downer, it’s life in the fast lane.”

She went on to express, “I'm a guest, for a start. I'm a very lucky guest and a very comfortable guest. Thank you very much.”

The Duchess while refraining from interjecting herself into the controversy said, “I tend not to get involved in brothers’ discussions and I think that’s the best, most safe place to be, is to let the brothers discuss it between themselves.”

However, as per the insiders the Duke without any source of income determined to stay at the Windsor house, and willing to maintain the £30million property at “any cost”.

Martin Lawrence sets record straight on health amid ‘Bad Boys 4’ viral clip

Martin Lawrence sets record straight on health amid ‘Bad Boys 4’ viral clip
Kim Kardashian reveals her ‘least’ favourite subject in law school

Kim Kardashian reveals her ‘least’ favourite subject in law school
Priyanka Chopra's makeup trailer turns into playground for Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra's makeup trailer turns into playground for Malti Marie
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud

Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud

Royal News

Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Prince William deeply honoured to join veterans at D-Day 80th Anniversary event
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Sarah Ferguson still loves ‘disgraced’ Prince Andrew 28 years after divorce
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Prince Harry eager to stage UK return despite Meghan’s hesitance
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Kate Middleton to ‘never come back’ to royal role
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Kate Middleton's continued absence prompts King Charles to make big decision
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
King Charles continues one important duty from his time as Prince of Wales
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
King Charles shuts Prince Harry out of Trooping the Colour again
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Queen Elizabeth broke ‘never complain’ rule while fighting over Lilibet Sussex’s name
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
King Charles ‘warned’ by Prince Harry regarding Lilibet Sussex’s birthday gift
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Buckingham palace makes major announcement about King Charles amid cancer
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Meghan Markle feels ‘sad’ on Princess Lilibet’s third birthday
Sarah Ferguson reacts to Prince Andrew and King Charles Royal Lodge feud
Princess Lilibet might receive a surprise from King Charles on her third birthday